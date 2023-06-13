Bomb hoax evacuates Bengaluru tech park, investigation underway

Outer Ring Road

A tech firm located in Eco Space, Bellandur, Bengaluru, received a hoax bomb threat call at around 2 pm on Tuesday.

According to sources, an unidentified individual contacted an IT firm in the tech park, claiming that a bomb had been planted in their office.

Upon receiving the call, company representatives immediately alerted the police. The authorities swiftly deployed a dog squad and the bomb disposal squad to the location.

Police sources suspect that the threat call was made by an employee who had been terminated from the firm.

In response to the threat call, around 500 employees from the tech park were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A communication from the tech park management instructed employees who were on their way to the site to return home and continue working remotely from there.

An employee tweeted, "They have blocked the main gate and evacuated employees from the tech park."



Reason why you should take fire drills seriously. Office fires are real. There was a fire accident in Ecospace Tech park today. Hoping no casualties #bellandur #ecospace #Bangalore #ORR pic.twitter.com/TIJxdUjhj3

— Divya (@TheDivyaBisht) June 13, 2023

The Bellandur police have registered a case, and an investigation is ongoing.