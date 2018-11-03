Bollywood wraps week with two big trailer launches, Badhaai Ho inching towards Rs 100 crore

Baazaar has made around Rs 17 crore at the box office, Badhaai Ho has made around Rs 96 crore and Andhadhun approximately Rs 65 crore @tasmayee Tasmayee Laha Roy





Generally, box office collections determine the fate of a Friday, but this week was different as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rajnikanth made sure their fans had something to keep them busy all weekend.

This Friday saw two huge trailer launches — Zero and 2.O. While Aanand L Rai's December release Zero starring SRK, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles has clocked close to 31 million viewers for its 3-minute long trailer on YouTube, 2.O has taken the craze a notch higher. With an estimated budget of almost Rs 500 crore, S Shankar’s science drama starring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar is the second installment of 2010’s Robot that also starred Aishwarya Rai. The trailer launch saw more than 40 million views with fans going crazy about the amazing VFX the film promises. The film is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made.

The film that will be shot and released in Tamil and Hindi along with additional dubbed releases in 13 other languages is looking at a November 29 release pan India.

Coming to money made on Friday, according to Boxofficeindia, holdover films like Baazaar, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun all held their collections similar to their weekday collections due to lack of competition. There were around eight new releases, but none worth mentioning.

So while Baazaar made around Rs 17 crore at the box office, Badhaai Ho has made around Rs 96 crore and Andhadhun approximately Rs 65 crore. Badhaai Ho is inching towards entering the elite Rs 100-crore club of Bollywood, taking Ayushmann Khurrana‘s credibility and commercial viability as a bankable actor to a more solid ground. The success of Andhadhun that also stars Khurrana is only helping the case here.