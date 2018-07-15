Bollywood this week: Sanju confronts Ant-Man; Maharashtra allows outside food in theatres

With no new Hindi releases in the offing, Sanju is standing firm at the box office with worldwide collections of crossing Rs 500 crore. With this, the Sanjay Dutt biopic has turned out to be one of the top grossers of the year.

According to Boxofficeindia, Sanju made close to Rs 4 core on its third Friday which takes its business close to Rs 294 crore. The film is expected to hit Rs 300 crore on Saturday.

There has been a 68 percent drop in collections on the third Friday though, over the second Friday of the movie's release mainly due to some competition from Hollywood release, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Ant-Man and the Wasp packed a punch at the box office pocketing Rs 5.50 crore on its opening day.

However, if Sanju manages to make at least Rs 340 crore in India, it will beat Tiger Zinda Hai’s total collection of Rs 339 crore.

Dhadak, releasing next week, could also pose a challenge to Sanju.

In other exciting news for moviegoers in Maharashtra, the Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, Ravindra Chavan told the legislative assembly that outside food and beverages will have to be allowed in multiplexes.

Multiplexes though say they have not received any official notification to the effect. A statement released by the Multiplex Association of India said, “We wish to clarify that none of the multiplex cinema theatres operated by any of our members have received any order, notification or communication to this effect from the Government of Maharashtra or any other regulatory authority. Hence, we are not aware of any decision to this effect, if taken by the Government.” It is now a wait-and-watch game whether there is a reason to rejoice.

Overall, Bollywood has wrapped up the week well with money coming in from Sanju and a buzz around the release of Halka Halka, the second song from Fanney Khan. With 251,384 views and topping the trending list on social media the song is the talk of the weekend along with Aishwarya Rai who is at her sizzling best in the video or so say her fans.