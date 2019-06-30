Bollywood round-up: Top 10 commercial disappointments from H12019

If there are hits, there are bound to be flops as well. Some of these flops are the kind that are destined to fall as the writing is clear on the wall the moment the first promo is out. Then there are some which turn out to unfortunate flops as you end up wondering what went wrong that audiences were not excited about them at all.

The biggest commercial disappointment so far in 2019 has been Kalank. The film saw polarized reviews coming its way. The opening was strong but then the word of mouth wasn't which resulted in rapid decline of footfalls in theaters. After an opening day of over Rs 20 crore, the lifetime saw only four times that number to close just over the Rs 80 crore mark. Ironically, the film emerged as a superhit in the United Kingdom which makes it further puzzling that why audiences rejected this multi-starrer completely in India.

There were many other commercial downers too and that too across genres. PM Narendra Modi was a social-political film depicting the biography of India's Prime Minister. Its promo met with criticism of being a propaganda vehicle and later further fizz was lost when the release date was pushed for post elections. The film did manage some sort of a start but then faded away in a couple of weeks. It wasn't a bad film, but audiences were not interested and the collections closed around the Rs 25 crore mark.

There were some unfortunate disappointments too as these were the films that actually deserved to do better. Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted barely touched the Rs 10 crore mark, hence proving to be a disaster. The thriller did have its moments but audiences just didn't care to step in. They did come up in some numbers for Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga but there was no follow through, as a result of which the total was just over Rs 20 crore. As for Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India, it went completely unnoticed.

When Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya flopped badly, there were no real surprises as it was actually a pretty wayward film that just didn't have the kind of narrative that could hold audience attention. Though a few associated with the film cried sabotage, it is understandable that no amount of marketing could have saved this grim dramatic affair.

Yes, Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee could have done better but then its announcement didn't really make much of a noise. Somehow Vidyut Jammwal starrers end up in the range of 20s and the same happened with this one too which flattered to deceive and then ended its run in a premature manner around the Rs 25 crore mark.

Another film that definitely deserved better showcasing was Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over. From the euphoria of Badla to the depression of Game Over, it was indeed a roller coaster ride for the actress as the trilingual couldn't really find any sort of footing despite positive critical acclaim. As for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, it was being projected as this next big indie thing but audiences pretty much gave it a cold shoulder with the numbers barely going past the Rs 2 crore mark.

Notebook, produced by Salman Khan, failed badly too.

As can be seen, not many deserving films actually failed and the ones that did were marred either by poor content or bad marketing. One just hopes that the second half of the year doesn't result in Bollywood suffering from more such disappointments and there is a lot more to cheer about with good quality content finding its audiences.

Top 10 commercial disappointments

Kalank - Rs 81 crore

PM Narendra Modi - Rs 25 crore

Junglee - Rs 24.70 crore

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga - Rs 22.70 crore

India's Most Wanted - Rs 11.90 crore

Why Cheat India - Rs 8.66 crore

Sonchiriya - Rs 6.60 crore

Game Over - Rs 5.50 crore

Notebook - Rs 3.72 crore

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Rs 2.03 crore

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)