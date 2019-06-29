Bollywood enjoys 'acche din' as Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 bring rake in the moolah

Though Salman Khan's Bharat had taken a terrific opening of Rs 42.30 crore and managed to enter the 200 crore club in its lifetime run, it was still termed as an under-performer. That was due to high standards that Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif have set for themselves.

Thankfully, there is one film which is over-performing too, and that is the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. The film has emerged as a blockbuster in quick time by not just exceeding expectations on its opening day collection at Rs 20.21 crore, but also enjoying a terrific first week of Rs 134.42 crore. This isn't all as the momentum is well continuing, what with 150 crore mark being crossed today quite comfortably and now 200 crore club pretty much in sight with chances of that milestone being achieved before the second week is through.

Considering the fact that Bharat just about managed to scrape past the Rs 200 crore mark while Kabir Singh is doing that quite comfortably (despite opening at less than half its first day numbers) is testimony to the fact that latter has enjoyed a fabulous approval. There is a lot of love that has come from the audiences for this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film, which has shrugged away obstacles like 'adults only' certificate as well as scathing reviews from certain segments of the media.

Meanwhile, Article 15 got a lot of media appreciation, and rightly so, as a social affair like this can well gain from all the support. It was expected to open in Rs 4-5 crore range and it managed to find itself on the upper side of affairs as Rs 5.02 crore came in.

For Ayushmann Khurrana, this is his career's second best opening till date as his biggest ever was Badhaai Ho at Rs 7.35 crores, which released last year. However, that was more of a fun-filled entertainer, whereas Article 15 is a far more serious film that tackles the cast divide prevalent in India, especially in the hinterland.

Producer-director Anubhav Sinha has made the film in a really quick time, while keeping the cost in check. As a result, commercially speaking Article 15 is quite safe already. However, as I have always maintained, theatrical success comes with its own charm, and in that aspect, the film has started well. It hasn't set the box office on fire, but then the trending right through June 28 suggested a good word of mouth, which means overall weekend would be good as well.

There is an interesting World Cup match ahead on June 30 when India and England play, which means that collections for both Kabir Singh as well as Article 15 would be impacted to some extent. However, that would hopefully be compensated on July 1, which would keep the moolah rolling for the two films.

The ‘acche din’ are here for Bollywood and with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 as the next biggie, the celebrations should only continue in days to come as well.