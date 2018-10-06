App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bollywood closes week with Priyanka Chopra's American investments and a limping box office

The two new releases for the week — Andhadhun and Loveyatri — opened to poor box office collections. Both movies didn’t even make Rs 5 crore at the box office on Friday

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

From emotional investments to financial ones, Priyanka Chopra is living the American dream, and how.  With Ashton Kutcher for inspiration, the 36-year-old actor has been in the news for her recent investment announcements. Priyanka Chopra is the latest addition to the string of celebrities taking up a stake in tech startup Holberton School, a coding education company, as well as dating and social media app Bumble.

Former American basketball player Michael Jordan had once said, "In any investment, you expect to have fun and make money." It looks like Chopra has found both in all her recent investments in America — be it matters of the heart or the wallet.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Annu Kapoor is the latest addition to the list of people who doubt Tanushree Dutta’s intention (after her sexual harassment claims against Nana Patekar) on the grounds of her not taking legal action for almost a decade and sitting over it silently.

Bollywood’s #MeToo gained further momentum with women coming out in the open on social media platforms talking about how they had been sexually harassed by writer-actor Utsav Chakraborty, who's known for his association with comic group AIB.

On the box office front too, there was no good news. The two new releases for the week — Andhadhun and Loveyatri — opened to poor box office collections. Both movies didn’t even make Rs 5 crore at the box office on Friday.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 06:41 pm

tags #Andhadhun #Loveyatri #MeToo #Priyanka Chopra #Tanushree Dutta

