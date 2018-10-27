Bollywood closes week with more gossip and more weddings on the way

The Hindi film industry and fans were still celebrating Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ roka when news came through of yet another highly-anticipated wedding — Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Tagged the ‘DeepVeer’ wedding, formal announcement by the duo took the Internet by storm. Discussions and debates around which designer the couple would be wearing on their big day, where they would get married and where they would be honeymooning has further picked up pace.

However, there is no reason to believe that DeepVeer has stolen all the attention from global couple Chopra and Jonas. The power couple made headlines on social media last week with Nick Jonas having allegedly bought a luxury villa worth $6.5 million for bride-to-be Priyanka.

Details of the house were also out. The villa is said to have five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a swimming pool, a picturesque backyard, a wooden terrace and a guest wing. The property is located near Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, Koffee with Karan’s sixth season premiered with a bang; Deepika and Alia Bhatt were the first guests.

While Karan left no stone unturned to ask his guests the most embarrassing questions, the ladies put up their sporty best.

The episode got upwards of a million views almost as soon as it was aired. The forthcoming episodes have guests like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurana among others.

The box office, however, didn’t have a good time in the week gone by.

According to Boxofficeindia, Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar that released this week is up to no good. The collections may get past the numbers of Chef and Kaalakandi, but that is probably because the release is wider this time.

The other releases 5 Weddings and Kaashi also had extremely dull collections, making it a disaster Friday for the box office.