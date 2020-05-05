BofA says PSBs will need up to Rs 1.14 lakh crore capital; recommends recap bonds to fund banks

Government-owned banks’ non-performing assets (NPA) could go up by 2-4 percent of the credit in the present economic environment and this will result in a recapitalisation requirement of $7-15 billion (Rs 1.14 lakh crore at the upper end), BofA Securities said in a report on Tuesday, adding government can use recapitalisation bonds to fund PSU banks.

“We already see 2 percent of GDP of slippage in the consolidated fiscal deficit due to lower tax collections, a shortfall in divestment and fiscal stimulus. Delhi can still recapitalise banks by issuing recapitalisation bonds that do not impact the fisc.,” said the BfaA report.

Recapitalisation bonds are instruments that will be issued by the government to infuse capital in state-run banks. Banks can subscribe to these bonds against the capital infused in them by the government.

“This should help PSU banks heal their broken balance sheets and meet adequate capital requirements. Once growth recovers, the government can gradually convert these recap bonds into normal G-secs and sell them to the market, as happened in the past, BofA said.

“Will this foster moral hazard in banks? Not really, as we see NPLs as largely cyclical,” BofA analysts said.

The COVID-19 lockdown since March 24 has impacted economic activities in India significantly. Most of the industries have come to a halt. On March 27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a slew of measures to help banks including relaxation on repayment of loans without terming those loans as NPA.

Further, the RBI also announced liquidity infusion totalling Rs 3.74 lakh crore through multiple channels. On 17 April, the central bank announced the continuation of these measures. Besides recapitalisation bonds, the government could also look at using RBI’s revaluation reserves to capitalize banks, BofA Securities said.

According to BofA, the RBI's revaluation reserves of Rs 9.6 lakh crore can also be utilised to recapitalise banks in a fiscal deficit-neutral and liquidity-neutral manner. The RBI's revaluation reserves currently provide appreciation cover till Rs 54.20/$. Utilising Rs 1 lakh crore to recap PSU banks will still maintain a cover of Rs 56.40/$, the report said.

“This begs the question, does India face the risk of a sovereign outlook downgrade? We think the risk can be materially mitigated if Delhi commits to recapitalising PSU banks to enable them to write off their losses,” BofA said.