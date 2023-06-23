English
    Boeing to invest $100 million in infrastructure, pilot training in India

    This comes on the heels of Air India signing firm orders of over 200 jets earlier this week from Boeing, which include 20 787 Dreamliners, 10 777Xs, and 190 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft.

    Reuters
    June 23, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
    Boeing has announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India, according to a White House statement released on Thursday.

    The development also comes along with a flurry of deals signed by U.S. and Indian companies on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday.

    first published: Jun 23, 2023 01:09 pm