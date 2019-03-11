App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Boeing shares down 10% after second crash involving 737 MAX 8

China's aviation regulator on March 11 grounded nearly 100 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by its airlines after the crash.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of Boeing Co slid almost 10 percent in early trading on March 11 after some airlines grounded the world's biggest planemaker's new 737 MAX 8 passenger jet following the second deadly crash in just five months.

The share move, if maintained through normal trading hours, would be the biggest fall in Boeing's stock in nearly two decades, halting a surge that has seen it triple in value in just over three years to a record high of $446 last week.

A Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on March 10, killing all 157 on board. The same model, flown by Lion Air, crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October, killing all 189 on board.

China's aviation regulator on March 11 grounded nearly 100 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by its airlines after the crash. The CAA said it would contact the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing regarding the resumption of operations once they are assured that measures have been taken to ensure safety.

related news

Boeing said on March 11 the investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines crash is in its early stages and there is no need to issue new guidance to operators of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft based on the information it has so far.

"We anticipate heightened volatility in Boeing shares," Morgan Stanley analyst Rajeev Lalwani said.

"Though it is early to draw conclusions, there may be concerns of disruption around safety, production, groundings, and/or costs, all of which should be manageable longer-term."

He said he was not changing the bank's positive "overweight" recommendation on Boeing shares for its customers, and that any corrective action the company has to take on its best-selling passenger plane will likely prove a longer-term buying opportunity.

Other major Wall Street brokerages were yet to take a stance on the crash.

Boeing's shares lost 12 percent in the weeks following the Lion Air crash last year, but have more than recouped those declines. They traded down 9 percent at $384.51 by 0600 a.m. ET (1000 GMT).

Investors will also be watching shares in some of the company's big airline customers, which include Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co, the biggest operator of the MAX 8, and American Airlines Group Inc and Air Canada.

Southwest and American said overnight they remained fully confident in the aircraft and were closely monitoring the investigation.

The 737 MAX 8 uses LEAP-1B engines made by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric Co and Safran SA. Shares in Safran also fell 1.6 percent on March 11.

Shares of rival Airbus SE were up 0.5 pct.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Boeing #Business #Companies #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Will Reveal My Plans on March 18, Says Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh on ...

A Son Tweeted About his Sad Dad's Empty Donut Shop. The Internet Knew ...

NIA Court Defers Verdict in Samjhauta Express Blast Case After Pak Wom ...

DGCA to Issue Safety Instructions After Ethiopia Crash, China and Indo ...

Voting Trends for Simultaneous Elections in Andhra Show Party that Won ...

Baahubali Actress Ramya Krishnan Plays a Porn Star in Tamil Film Super ...

Vitamin D Can Help to Control Asthma: Study

Gully Dog: Rescued Stray Becomes First from Streets to Join Bengal Pol ...

Marvel to Introduce an LGBT Superhero in MCU? Deets Inside

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Not too worried about US-India trade relations, says BofA's Brian Moyn ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

Closing Bell: Markets end at 6-month high, Sensex above 37,000; midcap ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: Kerala set for toughest triangular contest in ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Padma Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Prabhu Deva, Shankar Mahadevan and others ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson beats Amita ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.