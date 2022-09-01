English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Boeing sees Indian airlines raising capacity by 25% over next year

    "We are forecasting airlines to rebound quickly and add 25%-plus percent annual seats back into the market," Dave Schulte, the managing director for regional marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters.

    Reuters
    September 01, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

    Planemaker Boeing Co expects Indian airlines to boost their capacity by at least 25% over the next year as demand rebounds quickly in the world's fastest-growing major market, an executive said on Thursday.

    "We are forecasting airlines to rebound quickly and add 25%-plus percent annual seats back into the market," Dave Schulte, the managing director for regional marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters.

    In the longer term, Boeing expects an annual capacity increase of 7% in India, outpacing other top high-growth markets, he added.
    Reuters
    Tags: #airlines #Boeing #Business #Companies
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.