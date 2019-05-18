App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Boeing says it has corrected simulator software of 737 MAX jets

737 MAX was grounded in March following a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board just five months a crash of a Lion Air flight of a 737 MAX

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Boeing Co has made corrections to simulator software that mimics the flying experience of its 737 MAX jets, which were involved in two fatal crashes, and the company has provided additional information to device operators, a spokesman said on May 17.

The spokesman, Gordon Johndroe, said the changes will ensure that the simulator experience is representative across different flight conditions and will improve the simulation of force loads on the manual trim wheel that helps control the airplane.

The comments came after the New York Times reported that Boeing recently discovered that the flight simulators airlines use to train pilots could not adequately replicate conditions that played a role in the 737 MAX crashes.

"Boeing is working closely with the device manufacturers and regulators on these changes and improvements, and to ensure that customer training is not disrupted," Johndroe said.

Although the simulators are not built by Boeing, the planemaker does provide the underlying information on which they are designed and built, the New York Times said.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March following a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board just five months after a similar crash of a Lion Air flight of a 737 MAX killed 189 people.

On May 16, Boeing said it had completed a software update for its 737 MAX jets and that is also submitting a plan on pilot training to the US Federal Aviation Administration.
First Published on May 18, 2019 09:01 am

tags #Boeing #Business #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut: Who is canning Cannes 2019?

Did Huma Qureshi forget her pants at Cannes 2019?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli hits back at Aditya Pancholi, says n ...

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019 and it's pure love!

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anil Kapoor defends why he didn't vote, but ...

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, who is the ultimate ...

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role i ...

On His 4th Visit to Holy Shrine, PM Modi's Arrives at Kedarnath on 2-D ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at ...

Amit Shah Sums Up PM Modi's Election Marathon, Says 'He Flew 1.5 Lakh ...

Manipur 10th Result 2019: Manipur Board to Declare HSLC Results Soon a ...

Manipur Class 10 Result 2019: Manipur Board to Release HSLC 10th Resul ...

Meet This 'Chowkidar' from Varanasi Who Has Boycotted Elections All Hi ...

It Was a Very Emotional Ton: Roy Reveals Midnight Hospital Trip After ...

Congress Sharpens Protest in Godse Row, Switches to Mahatma Gandhi's P ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Daily Data

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Row over destruction of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust: BJP has been u ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Villagers in Chhattisgarh's Surguja refrain from voting due to rise in ...

Realme C2 review: Battery life is great and the price is competitive, ...

Iraq's recovery from bloody war with IS may suffer collateral damage a ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibra ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.