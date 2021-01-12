MARKET NEWS

Boeing reports 59% drop in commercial plane deliveries in 2020

The aerospace giant delivered just 157 planes last year, down from 380 in 2019.

AFP
January 12, 2021 / 10:16 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Boeing reported Tuesday a 59 percent plunge in commercial plane deliveries in 2020 as it contended with the grounding of the 737 MAX and a travel industry downturn amid Covid-19.

The aerospace giant delivered just 157 planes last year, down from 380 in 2019. Boeing also suffered a net drop of 471 commercial plane orders in 2020 following hundreds of cancelations of the 737 MAX, which was cleared in late 2020 to resume flights in the US and some other markets following a 20-month grounding.
TAGS: #Boeing #Business #Commercial Plane
first published: Jan 12, 2021 10:16 pm

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

