Boeing looking at final assembly line in India, stepping up sourcing

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing is “looking at the business case for having a final assembly line (FAL) in India” and is also set to increase its sourcing from the country from the existing $1 billion annually, a report said.

Boeing India president Salil Gupte told Times of India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent first state visit to America certainly set the stage for engine manufacturing in the country.

“We are looking at the business case for that (having a final assembly line in India)… focused on increasing sourcing that leads up to that —for components, higher value systems and parts of aircraft. FAL is relatively small in the overall value chain of an aeroplane, unlike say smartphones or electronics where a lot of value is added in the final step,” ToI quoted Gupte as saying.

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the report independently.

Last week, Boeing CEO David L Calhoun said his company backed Modi’s “Make in India” initiative and would play a vital role in the fast expansion of the country’s commercial aviation market.

Boeing and European rival Airbus have together received firm orders for 970 aircraft worth $120 billion in the last four months from Tata group-owned Air India and IndiGo.

Boeing is also likely to get a considerable wide-body order from IndiGo, which is testing waters with two Boeing 777s wet-leased from Turkish Airlines. Under the wet lease pact, planes are leased along with the operating crew and engineers.

As the demand increases in India and for the region, the company will evaluate the business case for a FAL, Gupte said.

At present, Boeing's sourcing from India is more than $1 billion (around Rs 8,200 crore) a year, of which nearly two-thirds are manufacturing, making it the biggest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) importer from here. In the last 24 months, it has inked pacts for an additional $1 billion worth of contracts.

Gupte said during Covid, airplane production rates dipped substantially. While globally sourcing activity took a hit, in India it stayed flat at a billion dollars.

“So, you can imagine how fast the growth here was even when aircraft production rates were lower. Now as those rates increase, India will ride that wave up,” he said.

At the recently concluded Paris Air Show, Boeing declared new service contracts in India as well as the finalisation of Air India’s order of up to 290 new jets.