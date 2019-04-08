App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Boeing is cutting production of 737 jetliner as groundings impact finances

The airline plans to preserve cash by cutting the output by 19 percent, which brings its production to 42 airplanes in a month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Boeing has taken a hit after the global grounding of 737 Max planes. It happened after two recent deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people combined within five months of each other. To limit the financial impact of these groundings, the company is cutting the production of the Boeing 737 jetliner, Bloomberg reported.

The airline plans to preserve cash by cutting the output by 19 percent, which brings its production to 42 airplanes in a month. Boeing's Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg announced this plan on April 5 as the company was trying to assuage the distrust of the public towards Max 737.

"Boeing 737 rate-cut to 42 a month from 52 starting in mid-April tells us the company thinks it will take longer than expected for regulators to end the grounding of the Max 737," Muilenburg said. "Safety is our responsibility and we own it."

The airplane maker had plans to ramp up the production of 737 by about 10 percent by mid-year before the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crash. The change in plans hit the suppliers who had already hired workers and invested in capacity expansion. They had also started orchestrating a schedule to increase production.

related news

Two main suppliers of Boeing, CFM International and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, indicated that they would continue their operations at record pace regardless of Boeing's plans.

A CFM spokesperson said that maintaining their usual operation would help ensure "the stability of the global CFM supply chain". Spirit AeroSystems plans to store the fuselages and other factors it made for 737 in its factories.

Boeing is staring at further slashing in the production of its models if the grounding is not lifted. If the regulators do not give their green light soon, the airplane maker will have to store hundreds of its fresh models in the US.

Last week, Ethiopian officials released a preliminary report on the latest accident involving Max in March, confirming that the cause for it was the same as the Lion Air crash in October 2018.

The directors of the company have been asked to review policies and processes for design and development of planes. They aim to study the safety of the 737 Max and recommend more improvements to the planes.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Boeing #Business #Companies #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousand ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

IPL 2019 | Chennai May Miss Out on Playoffs & Final, Bangalore on Stan ...

Turkish President Erdogan Casts Doubt on Istanbul Vote, Driving Lira L ...

Modi Govt Kept its 2014 Inflation Promise, But There’s a Caveat and ...

Asus ROG Phone 2 Rumoured to Launch in Association With Tencent by Q3 ...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 to Commence on July 19

Promise of Renewable and Clean Energy: What Changed in BJP’s Five Ye ...

Memon: IPL Sparkle = World Cup Ticket?

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Siddharth Desai, Rishank ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.