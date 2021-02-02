Boeing at risk of losing a third of new 777X aircraft orders due to delays: Report

Inside of a Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner (Representative image - REUTERS/Randall Hill)

Boeing may be at risk of losing a third of its 777X orders as the aircraft’s debut was pushed back yet again to late 2023. The delay gives customers the right to break the contract, Bloomberg reported.

The United States-based aircraft manufacturer in a regulatory filing on February 1 said it has a backlog of 191 jets from the 777X family – a 38 percent lower backlog that the number listed on its website, the publication noted.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The company in an email response said the drop “is an accounting standard that requires sales at risk of falling through to be removed”.

Among the cancellations could be 115 orders from Dubai’s Emirates Airline, which is likely to opt for comparatively smaller Dreamliners instead. Provisions in contracts usually allow customers to break contract if aircraft delivery is delayed by more than a year, the report noted.

“Delays for the 777X have resulted in, and may continue to result in, customers having the right to terminate orders and or substitute orders for other Boeing aircraft,” the filing said.

The new twin-aisle aircraft was supposed to take the mantle as the company’s largest passenger aircraft from predecessor 747 jumbo, but is now seemingly faced with a “precarious future” as the COVID-19 pandemic crushed demand, the report said.

In fact, wide-body jets such as the Boeing 777X, Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus SE models, are among the products likely to recover last, it added.

In Q4 earnings released last week Boeing said three year delay in the 777X debut cost it 6.5 billion. But, production cuts, flight-testing risks and cancellations could further add to the bill, Boeing told the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further, the contract leeway could also wipe over 1,100 orders from Boeing’s backlog of 737 Max jets (infamous for two fatal accidents).