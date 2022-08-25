English
    Boeing 787 planes need to be compliant with GAGAN navigation system by December 2025

    According to a senior official, significant design adjustments would be necessary, thus the government has given Boeing until the end of December 2025 to ensure that its 787 Dreamliners are compliant with the GAGAN navigation system.

    PTI
    August 25, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The government has given time till the end of December 2025 for aircraft maker Boeing to ensure its 787 Dreamliners are compliant with the GAGAN navigation system as major design changes will be required, according to a senior official. GPS Aided Geo Augmented Navigation or GAGAN has been jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

    On August 18, the civil aviation ministry issued a notification saying Boeing 787 aircraft have been exempted from the GAGAN compliance requirement till December 31, 2025. The senior official at the ministry said the compliance requirement for Boeing 787 planes has been extended after due consultation with AAI and DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

    "Boeing has informed that to make 787 compliant with the GAGAN equipment, major design changes have to be carried and given a time frame of 4th quarter of 2025. Accordingly, the exemption to Boeing 787 has been provided," the official told
    PTI
    Tags: #aviation #Boeing 787 #India
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 06:12 pm
