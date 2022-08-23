Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Union civil aviation ministry has exempted Boeing 787 aircraft from GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) compliance till 2025, CNBC TV-18 reported on August 23.

GAGAN is India’s own satellite-based augmentation system, jointly developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Only a small group of countries comprising the US, Japan, and Europe have their own satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS).

GAGAN provides lateral and vertical guidance as an aircraft approaches the runway for landing. Small airports will greatly benefit from its precision.

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for more)