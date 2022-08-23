English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

    GAGAN is India’s own satellite-based augmentation system, jointly developed by AAI and ISRO

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Union civil aviation ministry has exempted Boeing 787 aircraft from GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) compliance till 2025, CNBC TV-18 reported on August 23.

    GAGAN is India’s own satellite-based augmentation system,  jointly developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Only a small group of countries comprising the US, Japan, and Europe have their own satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS).

    GAGAN provides lateral and vertical guidance as an aircraft approaches the runway for landing. Small airports will greatly benefit from its precision.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back later for more)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Boeing 787 #GAGAN
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 08:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.