you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Boeing 737 MAX furore impact: Airlines play safe with A320Neo

Indian carriers using A320 Neos are keeping the cargo compartment at the tail-end vacant, Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Keeping in mind the furore surrounding Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, airlines are not taking any chances and keeping the tail- end of Airbus 320 aircraft lighter after a directive issued by the European Union aviation regulator, according to a report in The Times of India.

Indian carriers using A320 Neos are keeping the cargo compartment at the tail-end vacant, Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar told the publication.

Both 737 MAX and A320 Neo tend to pitch the nose up excessively to an unsafe degree during certain stages of flight. Although A320Neo has never faced this issue during flights, this was detected by the manufacturer during laboratory tests and the directive by the regulator followed.

The interim directive came into effect on August 14. An expert told the daily that nose-heavy aircraft will help counter the tendency of the aircraft going nose-up.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #A320neo #Boeing #Business

