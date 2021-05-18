MARKET NEWS

Boehringer Ingelheim earmarks EUR 1 million for COVID relief initiatives in India

PTI
May 18, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
Drug firm Boehringer Ingelheim on Tuesday said it has earmarked EUR 1 million (around Rs 9 crore) as COVID relief fund for India in the current financial year.

The company is making available the relief fund to enable sustenance and livelihoods of underserved and tribal communities, and address medical needs of patients in India, through the 2021-22 fiscal, Boehringer Ingelheim said in a statement.

“During these trying times, all of us at Boehringer Ingelheim are part of the collective effort in fighting COVID-19. Through our Global Support Program, we want to contribute with relevant means to the current situation and support especially those who need immediate assistance,” Boehringer Ingelheim Global Head Communications and Public Affairs Medard Schoenmaeckers said.

The relief package includes support to underserved and tribal communities in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, under ''Making More Health'', Boehringer Ingelheim''s long-term social initiative.

This program works on holistic development of village communities, enabling people to live healthier and empowered lives. A special focus on children''s development ensures the sustained well-being and future of the communities.

"The company is committed to people and patients in India. It takes all of us to tide over the current healthcare situation. Our relief package has been designed to support current medical needs and ensure that livelihoods of people in migrant and tribal communities in Maharashtra are sustained, to help them manage the unprecedented times," Boehringer Ingelheim India Managing Director Vani Manja said.

Founded in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim employs around 52,000 people in more than 130 markets in three business areas -- human pharma, animal health, and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing.
PTI
TAGS: #Boehringer Ingelheim #Business #Companies
first published: May 18, 2021 01:04 pm

