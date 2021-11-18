MARKET NEWS

English
Bodies of two civilians killed in Hyderpora encounter exhumed, to be handed over to families

This will be for the first time that the body of a person buried under police watch is returned to his kin since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

PTI
November 18, 2021 / 10:21 PM IST
Authorities on Thursday exhumed bodies of Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul, two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter, for handing them over to their families, officials said. The bodies were exhumed after sundown and are likely to be handed over to their families later in the night, they said.

This will be for the first time that the body of a person buried under police watch is returned to his kin since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year. The bodies, accompanied by a police team, are being moved to Srinagar from Handwara where they were initially buried, the officials said.

 
Tags: #Hyderpora encounter #Mohammad Altaf Bhat #Mudasir Gul
first published: Nov 18, 2021 10:21 pm

