172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|boc-delivers-first-of-four-airbus-a321neo-aircraft-to-indigo-6089581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

BOC delivers first of four Airbus A321NEO aircraft to Indigo

The aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap engines, the BOC Aviation in a release said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the first of four new Airbus A321NEO aircraft on lease to IndiGo, an official statement said Monday.

The aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap engines, the BOC Aviation in a release said.

"We are very pleased to deliver the first of four new Airbus A321NEO aircraft on lease to IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline, and we’re pleased to have an opportunity to build on our relationship with IndiGo,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation.

Close
"This incremental capital expenditure for larger narrow-body new technology aircraft continues to reflect our disciplined investment in popular and in-demand aircraft, as we work closely with industry-leading airlines such as IndiGo, to provide more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft solutions,” he said. PTI GS DPB DPB
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 09:14 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.