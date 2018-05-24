BoB ties up with Tata Motors Finance for CV financing

State-run Bank of Baroda today said it has entered into an agreement with Tata Motors Finance (TMFL) for commercial vehicle (CV) financing for large fleet operator segment.

With this, the bank has entered in to commercial vehicle finance segment, it said in a release.

"Financing in this segment comes with fine pricing, but is definitely backed by a quality portfolio," said P S Jayakumar, managing director and CEO, Bank of Baroda.