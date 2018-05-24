App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

BoB ties up with Tata Motors Finance for CV financing

State-run Bank of Baroda today said it has entered into an agreement with Tata Motors Finance (TMFL) for commercial vehicle (CV) financing for large fleet operator segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Bank of Baroda today said it has entered into an agreement with Tata Motors Finance (TMFL) for commercial vehicle (CV) financing for large fleet operator segment.

With this, the bank has entered in to commercial vehicle finance segment, it said in a release.

"Financing in this segment comes with fine pricing, but is definitely backed by a quality portfolio," said P S Jayakumar, managing director and CEO, Bank of Baroda.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.