BoB sacks guard who shot customer at BoB branch for not wearing mask, probe ordered

According to reports, a security guard at one of BoB’s branches in Bareilly shot a customer in the leg during an altercation over the customer not wearing a mask.

June 25, 2021 / 05:31 PM IST
Bank of Baroda (BoB) on 25 June said it has sacked a guard at one of its branches in Uttar Pradesh after the guard shot a customer for not wearing mask. Also, the bank has ordered an internal probe into the issue. Police subsequently arrested the guard.

According to reports, a security guard at one of BoB’s branches in Bareilly shot a customer in the leg during an altercation over the customer not wearing a mask. “We deeply regret the unfortunate firing incident that took place at Station Road Branch, Bareilly today as a result of a reported altercation between the guard and the victim. The injured has been immediately admitted in the district hospital and is reportedly out of danger,” BoB said.

The bank said that it has extended every support -- financial and otherwise -- to the aggrieved family. The guard, who was deployed by a private security agency, has been relieved of his duties and has also been arrested by the police. BoB said that it is working with the police authorities in their investigations.

“We are also conducting an internal investigation through the Bank's security officials in order to ensure that any such random incident also does not happen in future and Customer safety is always ensured,” BoB said in the statement.
TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda
first published: Jun 25, 2021 05:31 pm

