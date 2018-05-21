App
May 21, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

BoB launches MSME factory in Gurgaon to promote funding to small biz

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) today launched its first integrated SME Loan Factory in Gurgaon to cater the needs of MSME segment in the NCR.

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) today launched its first integrated SME Loan Factory in Gurgaon to cater the needs of MSME segment in the NCR. This integrated SME Loan Factory will function as a ‘One Stop Shop' for MSME customers with competent staff and simplified processes, BoB said in a statement.

"It will provide end to end solutions viz. acquisition, processing, documentation, disbursement & relationship management etc," it said.

On this occasion, the unit sanctioned 16 loans totalling Rs 189 crore and Rakesh Kumar Bhatia, General Manager Delhi zone distributed the sanction letters to the borrowers.

To further boost MSME sector, BoB has also decided to centralize Government Sponsored Schemes loan processing at district level.

Under the process, all the loans pertaining to PMMY (Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana), Stand-up India, PMEGP (Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme), NULM (National Urban Livelihood Mission) and all other Government Schemes would be processed at a branch identified within that particular district, it said.

tags #Companies #Current Affairs

