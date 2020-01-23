BoB launches Bhim Baroda Pay with UPI 2.0

Bank of Baroda launched an updated version of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on January 22 as part of Bhim Baroda Pay. The new version, UPI 2.0, comes with a number of new features and an easier authentication process.

“The upgraded version brings a plethora of facilities for our customers. With the payment ecosystem moving towards a digital one, features like one-time mandate, which is one of the most talked about features due to its importance in applying of an IPO will go a long way in catering to the ever-growing customer needs,” Murali Ramaswami, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, told Mint.

UPI is managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Most popular digital payment platforms, such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm, enable transactions through UPI.

The key features of UPI 2.0 include:

– One-time mandate: This enables users to pre-authorise payments that can be done later.

– Linking of overdraft account: This feature permits easy digital access to overdraft accounts.

– Invoice in the inbox: Customers can check the invoice initiated by a merchant before processing the payment.