App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

BoB inks pacts with Flipkart,Uber,8 others to help MSMEs

These companies are from e-commerce, logistics, service providers and traditional small business which contribute 31 percent to GDP and 45 percentof exports and employ over 100 million.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Bank of Baroda today signed agreements with 10 companies promote micro and small business entrepreneurs.

These companies are from e-commerce, logistics, service providers and traditional small business which contribute 31 percent to GDP and 45 percentof exports and employ over 100 million.

The companies with which the MoUs have been signed include Flipkart (to offer collateral free working capital loan to merchants selling on their platform), Swiggy (to finance two-wheelers for its driver partners), and Xpressbees, Carzonrent, Uber (financing cars, three-wheelers buys and refinancing driver partners) and from the old economy DICCI, Lava and three others.

These MoUs with will help enhance the bank's footprint in the MSME eco-system and is an endeavour to simplify operational processes and to improve access to finance for them from early to growth stage, the bank said.

related news

As of March 2018, the bank has financed about 5.37 lakh micro entrepreneurs with aggregate outstanding of Rs 32,766 crore.

First Published on Jul 20, 2018 06:14 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.