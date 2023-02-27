 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

BoB clarifies decision to close Al Ain branch in UAE was taken last year; refutes social media rumors

Harsh Kumar
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

BOB notified that customers who wish to close their accounts may do so before March 22, 2023. All accounts currently maintained at the Al Ain branch are being transferred to the Bank's Abu Dhabi branch in UAE, the bank said.

Bank of Baroda

State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) in an official statement on February 26, 2023, clarified that the bank had taken a commercial decision to close its Al Ain branch in UAE with effect from March 22, 2023, following approval from the Central Bank of UAE. The lender had taken the decision to close this branch last year, it said. "To ensure the smooth continuation of services, all accounts currently maintained at the Al Ain branch are being transferred to the Bank's Abu Dhabi branch in UAE," BOB said in its official statement.

Bank further noted that those customers who wish to close their account/s may do so before March 22, 2023, without incurring any charges or penalties. "Customers are accordingly visiting the Al Ain branch to provide the necessary consent/ give further instructions with regard to their account/s in Al Ain branch," the bank further added in its statement.

The clarification came amid a photo circulating on social media that claimed that crowds queueing up at the Bank of Baroda Al Ain Branch, UAE to close their accounts, after the statement by its CEO Sanjiv Chadha, that bank will still fund Adani companies. The bank appealed to public not to believe in ‘misleading and false information’ being spread on social media.

BOB MD on Adani exposure