BoB waives processing fee for home, car loans as festive offer

Government-owned, Bank of Baroda, on Tuesday said it has waived processing fee for home and car loans in festive season. The BoB is offering waiver of 0.25 per cent in the existing applicable rates for home loans under take over cases and car loans across the board, the bank said in a release.

With this, the prospective customers get an extra incentive to shift their existing home loan to Bank of Baroda and buyers of new cars can look forward to very attractive rates as well as speed of processing, the bank said.

"With the introduction of these retail loan offers for this festive season, we intend to gift the existing loyal customers and also offer new to bank customers an attractive proposition for availing car loans or shifting their home loans who will be benefited from lower rates and waiver of processing fee on offer,” said H.T. Solanki, Head and GM - Mortgages & Other Assets, in a press release.

A clutch of banks have announced festive season offers in recent days to attract customers.

On September 28, country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) said it will waive processing fee on home loans in approved projects. The bank is also providing special concessions up to 10 basis points (bps) on the interest rate for the customers based on their credit score and loan amount, the bank said in a press release.

Additionally, homebuyers can avail 5 bps interest concession if they apply for a home loan via YONO app, the bank said. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point. SBI gold loan customers, the bank said, will now have flexible repayment options for up to 36 months at the lowest interest of 7.5 percent. SBI is also offering personal loans with lending rates as low as 9.6 percent.