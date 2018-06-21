App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for equity savings scheme

The open-ended scheme will deploy at least 20 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments (unhedged)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch BNP Paribas Equity Savings Fund, according to the draft offer document on the SEBI's website.

The open-ended scheme will deploy at least 20 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments (unhedged). Up to 70 percent will be invested in stocks, equity-related instruments and derivatives, including index futures, stock futures, index options and stock options, among others, as hedged and arbitrage exposure.

The scheme will also have the option of investing up to 35 percent in debt securities, money market instruments, and units of liquid funds, and up to 10 percent in units issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InVITs).

Other features:
* Plans: Direct and regular
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
* Exit Load: --Nil if redeemed or switched out up to 10 percent of the units                                  within 12 months from the date of allotment

--1 percent if redeemed or switched out above 10 percent of                                      the units within 12 months from the date of allotment

related news

* Performance benchmark: 30 percent Nifty 50 Total Return Index, 35      percent Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index, and 35 percent CRISIL Liquid Fund Index* Fund managers: Karthikraj Lakshmanan, Abhijeet Dey and Mayank Prakash
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 04:04 pm

tags #BNP ParibasÂ Â mutual fund #Business #MF News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.