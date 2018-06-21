BNP Paribas Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for equity savings scheme

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch BNP Paribas Equity Savings Fund, according to the draft offer document on the SEBI's website.

The open-ended scheme will deploy at least 20 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments (unhedged). Up to 70 percent will be invested in stocks, equity-related instruments and derivatives, including index futures, stock futures, index options and stock options, among others, as hedged and arbitrage exposure.

The scheme will also have the option of investing up to 35 percent in debt securities, money market instruments, and units of liquid funds, and up to 10 percent in units issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InVITs).

Direct and regularGrowth and dividendRs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter--Nil if redeemed or switched out up to 10 percent of the units within 12 months from the date of allotment

--1 percent if redeemed or switched out above 10 percent of the units within 12 months from the date of allotment

30 percent Nifty 50 Total Return Index, 35 percent Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index, and 35 percent CRISIL Liquid Fund IndexKarthikraj Lakshmanan, Abhijeet Dey and Mayank Prakash