English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys Venus Pipes shares worth Rs 42 crore

    According to the block deal data available with the BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage purchased 6,50,000 shares, amounting to 3.2 per cent stake in the company.

    PTI
    November 25, 2022 / 09:34 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Friday bought 6.5 lakh shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes for Rs 42 crore through open market transaction.

    According to the block deal data available with the BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage purchased 6,50,000 shares, amounting to 3.2 per cent stake in the company.

    The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 650 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 42.25 crore.

    On Friday, Hemant Rajanikant Shah offloaded the same amount of shares at the same price.

    Shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes closed 1.55 per cent higher at Rs 661.25 apiece on BSE.
    PTI
    Tags: #BNP Paribas Arbitrage #open market transaction #Venus Pipes & Tubes
    first published: Nov 25, 2022 09:34 pm