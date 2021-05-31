MARKET NEWS

BNP Paribas appoints new head of territory for India

Moneycontrol News
May 31, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST

BNP Paribas announced that Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort will take on the role of Head of Territory for India while retaining his role as Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). This will take effect on 1 September 2021.

A 30-year veteran of BNP Paribas, he has served as CEO of BNP Paribas India branches and led CIB in India since December 2019. His previous positions at BNP Paribas include Head of Territory Vietnam, Head of Country for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Head of Country for Hungary and South-Eastern Europe, Deputy Head of Corporate and Transaction Banking Europe, and Head of Corporate Coverage and Transaction Banking, Germany.

Aymar will also oversee local governance and controls while deepening initiatives related to Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Finance. He will succeed Franciska Decuypere, who will relocate to Europe to take on another senior role within BNP Paribas.

"In his expanded role, Aymar will drive Group strategy within our important India operation and enhance our ability to help clients tap the full range of BNP Paribas solutions across our global network," BNP Paribas Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer Paul Yang said in a statement.
TAGS: ##BNPParibas #Business #India
first published: May 31, 2021 12:23 pm

