BMW wants to reduce carbon footprint of every car by 40% by 2030: Ilka Horstmeier

Ilka Horstmeier, a member of the board of management at BMW AG (Worldwide), oversees labour relations and human resources. She spoke exclusively to Moneycontrol on a video call about the current trends in the auto sector, how changes in mobility will impact the way factories work and plans to reduce emissions in the future.

Edited Excerpts.

What is the big shift that BMW sees happening in mobility?

Mobility will remain a major desire for people so it's pretty clear that it has to evolve with regards to climate change, and we have been at the forefront of it in the past, and will be at the forefront in the future of it. While BMW is more than 100-years old we are a very technology driven company. We came up with very clear targets for 2030.

It’s clear that we are committed to the 1.5 degree target and the equivalent of that with regard to our fleet. We want to reduce the overall carbon footprint of each and every car BMW by 40 percent by 2030. And, you know, as good as I do, just building electric cars is not enough to be a sustainable company. So we broke this 40 percent target into the usage phase, in the production and in of course, the supply chain, because that is the biggest driver of the carbon footprint of a car.

That makes it very complex with regard to the task which is behind it. So looking at the targets of the usage phase to achieve that 40 percent reduction, overall we are pretty clear that we need to have 50 percent reduction in the usage phase. That goes along with BMW’s strategy to ramp up electromobility up to 10 million battery-electric cars by 2030.

So with the new product offensive, we are now running in our second phase of electric mobility, bringing 25 electrified cars on the market by 2023 and that is the clear path to achieve the target of 50 percent reduction in the usage phase. I think you know if we want to really not just meet that target but exceed it we need green energy to use in the cars and to make them as well.

You refer to the production phase…

Yes, the second step is, of course, production, minus 80 percent, which is also a tough target, because we have to look at each and every one of our plants and replace the energy and the heat we produce with more sustainable energy. So first of all, everything we buy, the energy we buy, or purchase, we are hundred percent green already.

Now, how we heat our plants and our own energy has to change to more sustainable energy and depending on the situation of the plant it can be wind power, or hydropower. In India, we already have photovoltaic cells in the Chennai plant. So we use different, you know types of green energy, depending on the plant,.For example, in South Africa, we have a cattle farm next to the plant. So we use biogas. We then come to the supply chain, which is the toughest cookie, I would call it.

To reduce the footprint in the supply chain by 20 percent, which does not look very ambitious with regard to 50 percent in usage phase or 80 percent in production phase but it is definitely because whenever you go for electromobility, battery production is high-energy intensive. So, if you would not do anything, you would increase by 40 percent, and that's the reason why minus 20 percent actually means minus 60 percent.

And what we do there is, I mean, the drivers for the supply chain first, if you need to get parts supplied, produced by green energy. So all the batteries we purchased for our next generation of electromobility will be produced by green energy. I can also tell you that we have a tie up with Emirates Global Aluminium to supply more than 40,000 tonnes of aluminium per year to our foundry produced by the solar power from the desert sun in Dubai.

A major driver to reduce carbon footprint in the supply chain is to use wind energy in the production of all our components. The second thing is that we use secondary material. So circularity will also become an important driver for carbon reduction.

So, when can we expect to see a BMW car launched in India made entirely from recycled plastics and materials?

A. With the BMW i-Vision Circular, we showed a car that is made 100 percent of recycled material. Of course, this car cannot come to the street within the next couple of years because there's a lot of material development to be done but what we showed with the car is that it's possible technologically and that if you want to go that path, you really have to rethink the whole car.

You employ directly and indirectly over 3500 people in India – how has the pandemic changed the way they work and what have your learnings from India been?

I've been to India twice and I appreciate our workforce there. It's very dedicated. Under the circumstances, which is that India was hit hard by COVID-19, BMW India showed a high amount of resilience. BMW India and the plant successfully completed, for example, the first remote production qualification for the 2-Series car.

So, they switched to remote work with BMW AG, and it was very, very successfully done. BMW was the first brand in India to launch a contactless customer journey. So we switched a lot to virtual work.I really liked that India was so flexible to do so.

I want to mention, when it was the peak time of COVID-19 in early May, we really had an intense discussion about how to tie up with leading hospitals in India, and we sent additional oxygen concentrators from Germany to India, to support our employees and their families there.

Do you see net zero emissions targets change the diversity structure of your company?

I think it will change the structure of our workforce and we are already working on this for the last 10 years. When we started with the first electrified car, the i3and the i8 in 2013, we put our knowledge into electrical components, and that's the reason why we trained and re-skilled a lot of people in that area.

The switch from parts from the combustion engine and technology to electrified components, and electrification is only one of the drivers of transformation at the moment. The second one, of course, is digitalization in the car, but also in all our business processes. And you're absolutely right, I think we are diversifying now more with regard to these kinds of competencies we need.

So we built up a huge, huge competence pool for it. We are doing this, not only in Germany, but all over the world. So we have different hubs for IT all over. There is a big IT center in China, of course, because we are going where the market is, where we have the leading edge technologies and where we have competent people.

Do you have plans to open an IT center in Bangalore?

Let's see ... India is always attractive, on the IT side. We have a lot of IT partners in India. And we have a big hub in South Africa, and Portugal, and we are always thinking about where to allocate resources.We have about 300 IT professionals in India, and it's increasing. The diversity of the competencies we need will increase as will the diversity of the people and it will not only happen in Munich,(HQ) and we will use the global network to cope with it.

What’s the gender-ratio in India overall as a percentage for women employees and in the future will one see a woman leading BMW India?

We will have a woman leader running BMW India whenever there is one whom we can put in place, in that position. I would be very happy to see a president or CEO of BMW India, in the future being female. To your question, we have about 20 percent women in BMW India, and it's increasing . We see that trend in Germany as well, because there's a lot of women working in the firm.

Of course, higher targets are always good. At the end of the day, we need to work on the culture in the company, and it in the future, we need a more diverse workforce to understand the needs of our customers, and to come up with solutions for complex questions.So we need a diverse workforce, not only women –– but also different people with different perspectives, different experiences. So my mission now is to work on that culture.

BMW has been number one in this market in the past but in recent years, it's been locked in second place. Is this too small a market for BMW to be concerned about leadership?

That question is better suited for the board members at sales but overall the strategy for BMW is very much to be number one in all its key markets. We will be starting the product momentum with our EV models, like for example, the AI X that will come next year. So, for me, the products are the main drivers for becoming number one in any market. You can be very optimistic that BMW will not rest until we are back to number one.

Your biggest challenge at hand?

It is to really overcome the COVID-19 situation and all which is related, which is the chip crisis and, and the supply chain situation. It's quite hard and COVID-19 is not over. So in the short term, of course, the management of this situation, even though we all know that it will most probably last at least for another year.