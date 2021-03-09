English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

BMW undaunted by Apple's entry into cars, says 'competition motivates'

While BMW's cash flows have improved during the pandemic, other companies like Tesla, by selling stock, have tapped into the markets' interest for all-electric car companies.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST

BMW is not afraid of Apple entering into the car business.

In an interview, the German luxury carmaker's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Nicholas Peter remained undaunted by reports that suggested Apple's entry.

“I sleep very peacefully,” Peter said when asked about Apple. “Competition is a wonderful thing -- it helps motivate others. We’re in a very strong position and we want to remain in a leading position in the industry.”

According to Peter, BMW is well-placed as electrification and alternatives to private vehicle ownership transform the auto industry, Bloomberg reported.

These comments are the luxury car maker's latest show of confidence during a year where new-gen companies like Tesla have garnered traction over traditional car companies, the report said.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: The Indo-Danish couple challenging Tesla

While BMW's cash flows have improved during the pandemic, other companies like Tesla, by selling stock, have tapped into the markets' interest for all-electric car companies.

According to the report, BMW will continue to produce combustion-engine cars along with electric versions for the foreseeable future, Peter said.

This is despite the fact that competitors like Ford Motor Corp saying its car lineup in Europe will be all-electric by 2030.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #automobile #BMW #Tesla
first published: Mar 9, 2021 06:07 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.