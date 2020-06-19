App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers

The Munich-based company said earlier on Friday it had reached an agreement with the works council a package of 'personnel measures for a sustainable future'.

Reuters

BMW will not extend the contracts of 10,000 contract workers, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the German luxury carmaker seeks to reduce its capacity due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Munich-based company said earlier on Friday it had reached an agreement with the works council a package of "personnel measures for a sustainable future".

 

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 04:57 pm

