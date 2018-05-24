App
May 24, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW launches updated MINI versions in India

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury carmaker BMW today launched updated versions of MINI Hatch as well as MINI Convertible in India, with price ranging between Rs 29.7 lakh and Rs 37.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Diesel-powered MINI 3-door Cooper D is priced at Rs 29.7 lakh, while the petrol version of the model is tagged at Rs 33.2 lakh.

On the other hand, diesel-powered MINI 5-door Cooper D is priced at Rs 35 lakh while the MINI Convertible Cooper S is tagged at Rs 37.10 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The models would be available at all MINI dealerships as completely built-up (CBU) units from June onwards.

"The launch of the new MINI Hatch and the new MINI Convertible will further strengthen the exceptional position of MINI within the premium small car segment in India," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

