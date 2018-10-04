App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW launches petrol variant of X1 at Rs 37.5 lakh

The BMW X1 sDrive20i is locally produced at the company's plant in Chennai and can be ordered from BMW dealerships from Thursday onwards, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury carmaker BMW Thursday launched petrol variant of its entry level SUV X1 at Rs 37.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes with a two-litre four cylinder petrol engine which is BS-VI compliant and produces power output of 192 hp. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 7.6 seconds with a top speed of 224 km/hr.

It features double clutch transmission, six air bags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC) and hill descent control (HDC) among others.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 03:59 pm

