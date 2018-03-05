App
Mar 05, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW launches 6 Series Gran Turismo in Chennai

BMW Group, Plant Chennai, Managing Director, Dr Jochen Stallkamp, KUN Exclusive, Dealer Principal, Vasanthi Bhupathi formally launched the car at an event here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury car major BMW launched the 6 Series Gran Turismo here today at a price of Rs 58.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar formally unveiled BMW's 6 Series Gran Turismo Sports Line at the Auto Expo in New Delhi last month.

The Gran Turismo is produced at the company's factory at nearby Singaperumal Koil. The company said in a statement that the diesel variant would be launched later in the year.

"The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in a locally-produced petrol variant--BMW 630i Gran Turismo Sport Line and can be booked at KUN Exclusive, Chennai", it said.

"The truly distinctive first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo demonstrates an exclusive stand-alone concept invented by BMW that makes a striking statement wherever it goes. It combines an exceptionally spacious interior with maximum comfort", BMW Group India, President, Vikram Pawah said.

Vasanthi Bhupati said they were confident that the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo would create a new segment and allow KUN to further tap the growing luxury car mraket potential in Chennai.

The 250 HP car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km per hour in 6.3 seconds. It comes with six air bags, anti-lock braking system, dynamic stability control and electronic vehicle immobiliser among others, the release added.

