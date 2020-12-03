BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition at Rs 42.3 lakh

Locally produced at the Chennai plant, the model would only be sold via its online channel from December 7 onwards, the company said in a statement.

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition in India priced at Rs 42.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe perfectly blends the comfort of a sedan and the sportiness of a coupe," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The new Black Shadow edition with BMW M performance parts offers an excellent athletic edge which further enhances the sporty character of the car in all aspects, he added.

"Designed with a focus on dynamics, it demonstrates powerful uniqueness tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiastic customers," Pawah noted.

Available in limited units, the model offers customers an exclusive opportunity to own the latest BMW four-door coupe, he added.

The model comes with two-litre diesel engine which produces an output of 190 hp helping it accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.5 seconds.