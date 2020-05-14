App
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW India initiates service campaign amid coronavirus pandemic

Under the initiative, BMW customers can avail comprehensive after-sales services, pre-monsoon and electrical function and ensure their vehicles are road-ready at all times

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has rolled out an extended service campaign across its entire dealer network in the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

Under the initiative, BMW customers can avail comprehensive after-sales services, pre-monsoon and electrical function and ensure their vehicles are road-ready at all times, the automaker said.

"BMW Extended Care+ service is designed to ensure all-round vehicle safety and total readiness of customer's cars at all times," BMW Group India acting President Arlindo Teixeira said in a statement.

BMW extended care and service is a 33-point check service and customers can complete the entire booking process online, the automaker said.

The company dealerships will deliver serviced vehicles at customer doorstep after adhering to proper sanitisation process, it added.

First Published on May 14, 2020 01:16 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #India

Coronavirus impact | With routine health services disrupted, 6,000 more children could die daily: UNICEF

Hindustan Foods resumes operations after receiving requisite permissions

'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown, draft guidelines issued

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

