BMW expects sales momentum to continue next year; lines up 8 launches

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

The carmaker, which sells products under BMW and Mini brands in the car segment and bikes under BMW Motorrad, is all set to introduce eight products over the next eight weeks in the country.

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

With 2022 turning out to be the best ever year in terms of sales, luxury carmaker BMW India expects volume to remain robust in 2023 as well as it looks to drive in multiple products, including electric sedan i7.

"For us, we believe it (sales momentum) will carry on for sure. We got fantastic products coming next year as well. We are starting with eight big launches with three being super big products, so I am very confident. We will grow in a very strong way in 2023 as well," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah told PTI in an interaction.

He was replying to a query whether the company would be able to maintain sales growth next year as well.

Pawah noted that the domestic car market is witnessing a positive phase and is expected to carry forward to 2023 as well.

"People are looking at buying cars they have always dreamt of..families are looking at driving (for) holidays..so all this will help carry forward the momentum," he said.