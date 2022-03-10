English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for an exclusive roundtable discussion on Automating Manufacturing with Cloud Technology, today at 4 pm.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    BMW drives in new X4 in India tagged at Rs 70.5 lakh

    The company said it has refreshed the sports activity coupe (SAC) with design elements, added equipment and new features. Locally produced at the company’s Chennai-based plant, the new X4 will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India from Thursday onwards, it added.

    PTI
    March 10, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    New Delhi, Mar 10 German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of SUV Coupe X4 in India with price starting at Rs 70.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol trim is priced at Rs 70.5 lakh while the diesel variant is tagged at Rs 72.5 lakh.

    The company said it has refreshed the sports activity coupe (SAC) with design elements, added equipment and new features. Locally produced at the company’s Chennai-based plant, the new X4 will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India from Thursday onwards, it added.

    Locally produced at the company’s Chennai-based plant, the new X4 will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India from Thursday onwards, it added.

    "The X4 popularised the distinctive sports activity coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from rest of the crowd," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.

    The way the vehicle infuses sheer driving pleasure with head-turning looks and sporty adventure is inimitable, he added. "Now the new X4 is ready to continue this status in its segment with a refreshed exterior and an attractive profile with multiple technology features," Pawah stated.

    Close

    Related stories

    The model is available in an exclusive Black Shadow’ edition in limited numbers only, the company stated.

    The three-litre diesel engine of the X4 produces an output of 265 hp, enabling the car to accelerate from 0-100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre petrol engine on the other hand generates an output of 252 hp, helping the car accelerate from 0-100 km / hr in just 6.6 seconds.
    PTI
    Tags: #BMW #Business #Companies #X4
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 01:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.