BMW drives in new M5 Competition in India priced at Rs 1.55 cr

German luxury car-maker BMW on Monday launched an updated version of its premium sedan M5 Competition in India priced at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom).

The new M5 Competition, which comes with a 8-cylinder petrol powertrain, will be available at all BMW dealerships across India as a completely built-up (CBU) model from Monday onwards, the company said in a statement.

"The M Division from BMW has always catered to the highest aspirations and imagination of our performance oriented customers," BMW Group India President and Chief Operating Officer Rudratej Singh said.