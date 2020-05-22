App
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liquor home delivery allowed in Mumbai except in containment zones

Home delivery of liquor has been permitted in the city except in containment zones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on May 22 allowed the home delivery of liquor in Mumbai except in the containment zones.

Over-the-counter sale of liquor, is, however, not allowed in any condition, the municipal body's order noted. Shops have been given permission to use e-commerce platforms to deliver liquor.

The order will come into effect on May 23, 2020.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "excluding the containment zone, the liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles can be permitted to operate by selling liquor to the customers by effecting delivery of the permitted liquor to the home address of the customer."

(This is a developing story. Check back later for updates)

First Published on May 22, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #BMC #India

