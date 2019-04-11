Blue Star to double capacity to 1 mn from 2022

Air-conditioning and refrigeration major Blue Star on Thrusday said with the commissioning of its proposed plant in Andhra its capacity will double to 10 lakh units per annum by 2022.

The company is building an Rs 180-crore plant at Sri City in Andhra, the work on which will begin in 2021 and will be completed by 2022.

The Mumbai-based company currently has an annual capacity of 5 lakh units at its Sirmaur, Himachal plant.

"As per the current plan, we will begin construction of the new plant at Sri City on a 20-acre plot in 2021 with an estimated investment of Rs 180 crore. By the end of 2022, the plant will be ready for commissioning," Blue Star sales & marketing president CP Mukundan Menon told PTI here Thursday.

Blue Star will be producing 5 lakh ACs per annum from this new plant and with that total capacity will be enhanced to 10 lakh units.

It has an operational plant at Sirmaur in Himachal where it manufactures 5 lakh air-conditioners per annum.

On the market performance, Menon said the room AC market, which is the largest in terms of volume, was subdued in FY19 because of good rainfalls in the summer months and good showers in June last year, especially in the South, which the brought down the temperature.

Besides, the long spell of winter also brought demand down a marginally in 2019. The industry as a whole could notch up only 53- 55 lakh units of volume, he said.