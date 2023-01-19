 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Star Q3 PAT seen up 4.2% YoY to Rs 49.6 cr: Nirmal Bang

Jan 19, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,611.7 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the CONSUMER DURABLES sector. The brokerage house expects Blue Star to report net profit at Rs 49.6 crore up 4.2% year-on-year (up 16.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 98.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

