you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Blue Star bags Rs 253 cr order from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro, also known as the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, is partially funded by JICA and is the longest continuous underground metro stretch in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Air-conditioning and refrigeration major Blue Star on July 23 said it has won Rs 253 crore order from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL).

"The scope of this order includes design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the air conditioning, tunnel ventilation and environmental control system for nine underground stations and associated tunnels on line 3 corridor of the Mumbai Metro between Mumbai Central and Bandra," Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.

Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro, also known as the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, is partially funded by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) and is the longest continuous underground metro stretch in the country, the company added.

Shares of Blue Star were trading 1.53 percent lower at Rs 736 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Blue Star #Business #India #Mumbai Metro

