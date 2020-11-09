172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|blue-star-bags-rs-128-crore-order-from-wistron-infocomm-6091151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Blue Star bags Rs 128 crore order from Wistron Infocomm

Wistron is a Taiwan-based contract manufacturer of electronic goods and is one of the major manufacturers of iPhones for Apple.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Air conditioning major Blue Star on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 128 crore order from Wistron Infocomm, a contract manufacturer for Apple in India, for mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) works for their factory expansion project.

In a regulatory filing, Blue Star said it has won an "order from Wistron Infocomm valued at Rs 128 crore, for MEP works for their factory expansion project. Currently, this order is one of the largest and fast-track projects, being executed by Blue Star in the factories segment”.

Wistron is a Taiwan-based contract manufacturer of electronic goods and is one of the major manufacturers of iPhones for Apple.

Close

It has been producing Apple devices at its existing factory at Kolar, Bengaluru, and has now embarked upon its phase II expansion as a part of which, it is constructing a large manufacturing block and an IT building, the company said.

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star said, "We are witnessing steady growth in the inflow of orders for bundled services and continue to enjoy market leadership…. with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat related programmes gaining momentum, we expect the manufacturing sector to contribute significantly to our growth."

Shares of Blue Star were trading 1.35 percent higher at Rs 666.35 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #Blue Star #Business #Companies #Wistron Infocomm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.