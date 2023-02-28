 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Star aims 30% topline growth as Met Office forecasts heatwave

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

Based on a 20 percent growth in the third-quarter revenue for FY23, Blue Star MD Thiagarajan forecasts a year-to- date topline growth of 40 percent

As the weatherman forecasts a heatwave in the offing, Blue Star begins to sizzle with a projected topline growth of 25-30 percent this summer.

Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan finds his confidence from the fact that an usually hot February has already triggered a spike in the sale of its air-conditioners and coolers, sending the Blue Star shares up 16 percent. The brand has started planning for an anticipated demand surge from March.

Based on a 20 percent growth in the third-quarter revenue for FY23, he forecasts a year-to- date topline growth of 40 percent and an EBID growth of 66 percent. This trend will continue until the closing of the year, he said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of the first heatwave in March with parts of the western region likely to see the mercury shooting past 37 degrees Celsius.